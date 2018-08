Angels vs. Astros: The 411

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Los Angeles Angels, but as the calendar turns to the final month of teh season, there's lots to look forward to. With Albert Pujols now out for the year and the team 2-8 in its last 10 games, attention is turning toward the future. Several blossoming assets like Taylor Ward (pictured above) and David Fletcher are gaining valuable experience running the infield and a bevy of options are flooding the pitcher's mound. Heading into Houston to take on the defending World Champs, the Halos (64-69) are on the hunt for development and playing spoiler to a team now in a heated battle for a divisional title, just a few games up on the Oakland Athletics.