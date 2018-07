Angels vs. Dodgers: The 411

Los Angeles is painted red and the Angels plan to keep it that way. After winning the first installment of the Freeway Series last weekend, taking two of three at the Big A, the Halos will head north to Dodger Stadium to round out the first half of the season. The Angels (48-46) followed up the Interleague Play with a big divisional series win, stealing two from the visiting Seattle Mariners to make up some room in the Wildcard hunt. While the Halos took care of business in Anaheim, the Dodgers did the same a bit further south. The Blue and White (51-42) took three out of four against the Padres in San Diego.