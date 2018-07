Angels vs. White Sox: The 411

High fives all around as the Los Angeles Angels got offensive contributions one through nine in the batting order to close out the series against the Houston Astros. After being silenced for the first two games, the Halos opened up a slugfest against the AL West leaders, scoring 14 runs courtesy of four homers and 15 hits. Now, after weathering the storm of the reigning World Champs, the Angels welcome in the struggling Chicago White Sox. The Sox come into the series 20 games below .500 on the road and an even worse 30 games below .500 on the season. With a lot of ground to make up for the 50-50 Angels, this series could be very beneficial.