Angels vs. Orioles: The 411

There's no foolproof way to end a losing streak, but playing the worst team in the league is definitely a step in the right direction. The Angels (41-41) continue their east coast road trip with a three-game stint at Camden Yards taking on the Orioles (23-57). While Boston was not very welcoming to the Halos, Baltimore seems like it is ushering in the Angels with open arms. The Orioles, boasting the MLB's worst record, have the third-worst team ERA (4.87) and are even lower in the ranks offensively, batting a measly .227 for 29th overall. Although the Halos showed resiliance in Wednesday's game in Bean Town, it seems like a trip to the Inner Harbor could be the best place for them to regroup and put together their first complete game in over a week.