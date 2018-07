Angels vs. Mariners: The 411

The Angels face the Mariners for the third time this season to wrap up a 10-game road trip. After picking up two wins in Baltimore in their last series, the Halos look to add to their win column before the MLB All-Star break. While the Angels face a challenge in playing the Mariners (54-31), who are just a half game back from Houston for first place in the AL West, help is on the way. Both Shohei Ohtani and Garrett Richards have made big advances in their respective injury recoveries. With Wednesday's starting pitching spot still TBD, Richards could fill that spot and get the start this series. While Ohtani's pitching arm isn't fully ready, his bat looks to be. The return of Ohtani and Richards could give the Angels a big enough boost to win the series.

Note: All games can be seen on FSW and FS GO.