Angels vs. Dodgers: The 411

After a 10-game road-trip, the Angels are finally heading home. The Halos face the Dodgers for the first official 'Freeway Series' of the 2018 MLB season. The Angels and Dodgers met for a three-game Exhibition Series to close out Spring Training, with the Dodgers winning two out of three games. With just 10 games left to play before the All-Star break, the Angels have some big games ahead of them. The mid-season test starts against the Dodgers (47-39) who sit at the top of the NL West with the Diamondbacks. The Angels (44-44) were able to grab a huge win against the Mariners on the Fourth of July but were unable to pull off the series win. With the Halos finally returning to their home crowd in Anaheim, the team has a chance to make up some games in the standings. With Garrett Richards returning from the DL along with Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons playing at an All-Star level and rookie David Fletcher adding an extra kick to the Angels' lineup; the Halos have a lot of pieces falling into the right place. A series win this weekend vs. the Dodgers would be just what the Angels need to kick start a big run before the All-Star break.