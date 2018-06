Angels vs. Athletics: The 411

It's OK, Angels fans. Now is not the time to hit the panic button... not yet. Yes, the Halos (37-32) have been struggling of late, dropping the last four-straight including a dramatic walk-off homer to finish the series in Seattle, but they're in a good position to rebound has they head into Oakland this weekend. The Angels bats came alive in the series finale Wednesday, showing some signs of optimism heading into a matchup with one of the better pitching staffs in the league. The A's have not seemed to be able to crack the Angels' code all season (the Halos hold a 5-2 record against them) so this is a good chance to turn the tides back into the Red and White's favor.