Angels vs. Tigers: The 411

The Angels head back to California after a six-game road trip to face the Detroit Tigers for a three game series. The Tigers (47-65) are struggling to get hot this season and are four and six in their last 10 games. This three game series proves as the perfect time for the Angels to get a winning streak going again. The Halos (55-58) have a chance to get back to .500 and make a push for the AL Wildcard spot. In their last series The Angels showed offensive highlights against the Indians with a series opener win but finished out the series with two tough losses. The Angels face two big questions this series, one being the status of long-term manager Mike Scioscia after this season as reports surfaced that Scioscia said he would retire at the end of this season. The other question being the injury recovery of Mike Trout. If Mike Trout returns to the lineup after suffering a wrist injury, then the Angels are well on their way to a series victory.