Angels vs. Blue Jays : The 411

After splitting the series against the Diamondbacks, the Angels look ahead to a four-game home series against the Blue Jays. The Halos (39-35) face off against the Blue Jays (34-39) for the second time this year. In the first match up against Toronto, the Angels won two out of three games with an 8-1 Angels win to end the series. In the Diamondbacks series earlier this week, the Angels got back Cole Calhoun in the lineup after being placed on the disabled list on June first. Calhoun homered in the Angels' 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks. The Halos are slowly but surely heading back to a healthy roster and Calhoun's recovery is a step in the right direction. The four-game home series ahead of the Halos proves as a great time to add some numbers to the Win column.