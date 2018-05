Mike Trout: MVP Strikes Back

How does the GOAT get better you ask? Well, just take a look at Mike Trout's boxscore Saturday night. Trout finished the night 5-for-5 with a home run, three doubles, four RBIs and three runs. Put all that together and you get a career-high in hits, extra-base hits and total bases for Trout. It also ties the Angels' franchise record for most extra-base hits (4) in a single game.