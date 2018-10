LA Kings vs. Red Wings: 7p (FOX Sports West/FOX Sports App)

The LA Kings will get a little more breathing room against the Red Wings on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see how they use their young guys. Jaret Anderson-Dolan, 19, and Austin Wagner, 21, were fighting for the final forward spot before Dustin Brown got injured, and if Anderson-Dolan gets to play he'd be one of the youngest players to ever play for the LA Kings.