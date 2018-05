Angels vs. Blue Jays: The One to Watch

While the Angels have struggled at times at the plate and on the mound, the one consistentency throughout the 2018 has been the play of Shohei Ohtani. Yeah, we talk about him a lot here. Though he won't pitch in Toronto (we'll save his arm for the Big Apple), Ohtani will likely be in the lineup as the Angels' DH each game of the series. Through 24 games and 84 at-bats, Ohtani has 5 doubles, 6 home runs and 18 RBI. Expect his bat to make some noise north of the border.