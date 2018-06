Angels vs. Rangers: The One To Watch

If there was any positive to take out of the last couple games for the Angels, it's that Ian Kinsler appears to have found his swing. After struggling for most of the early part of the season, Kinsler was able to raise his batting average from .178 to .204 over just the last three games in his former home of Detroit. Kinsler went 6-for-10 with three extra-base hits and three RBIs. He has been hitting significantly better at The Big A than on the road (nearly 40 percentage points), so the Angels will be happy to see him continue this hot streak heading into the new month.