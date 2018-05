Angels vs. Rays: The One to Watch

For all the attention given to the Angels lineup, Justin Upton still is not receiving the recognition he deserves. After starting off the season in a bit of a slump, Upton has been absolutely crushing the ball in the month of May with seven home runs and 21 RBIs. While Upton is hitting nearly 40 percentage points higher on the road during the course of the season than he is at the Big A, he should be able to even that out a bit more as the Rays' pitching staff has the fourth-worst road ERA in the majors.