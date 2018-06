Angels vs. Mariners: The 411

The Angels (37-29) closed out their set with the Twins by dropping the Sunday finale, 7-5. Despite the L, the Halos still had some good news when Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the all-time RBI list. Next up is the Mariners, the top team in the American League West at 41-24. Los Angeles trails Seattle by 4 1/2 games in the standings. Seattle is 7-3 in their last 10 games, 15-5 in the last 20. Note: Monday and Tuesday's games can be seen on FOX Sports GO.