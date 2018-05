Angels vs. Twins: The One to Watch

After being snubbed from earning the American League Player of the Week, Mike Trout continued to dominate both at the plate and in the field against the Mariners and Rockies. Trout is hitting over .400 over the last 15 games and picked up two outfield assists on cannon throws to get a would-be advancing runner at third and behind a runner retreating to second. Trout is also still second in the majors with 12 home runs. He has struggled a bit at home compared to on the road (Trout's batting average at home is about .40 worse at the Big A), but he has dominated right handed pitching so far this season (.330 avg) so the Twins will have their hands full.