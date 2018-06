Angels vs. Royals: The 411

After taking a three-game set from the Rangers (2-1), the Angels continue their homestand with a trio of contests vs. the Kansas City Royals. The Halos sit at 32-28 on the year, good enough for third place in the American League West. The Royals (21-38) are in the midst of a struggle this season, already 9.5 games back from the Indians in the AL Central. Note: All games can be seen on FOX Sports GO.