Angels vs. Astros: The 411

Who doesn't love a walk-off win on Mother's Day?! The Halos went 2-2 win during their four-game set with the Twins, including a 2-1 victory after a Zack Cozart RBI single in the botom of the ninth. The Angels are currently 24-16 on the season, good enough for second place in the American League West. The team in first? The Astros, at 26-16, who come to town for a three-game series. The teams met in April, with the Angels earning a 2-1 series win. Reminder: All games are available on FOX Sports GO.