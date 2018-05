Angels at Tigers: The One To Watch

Shohei Ohtani. Of course. The two-way star didn't fare all that great during his Yankee Stadium debut. So, with likely only one day for #ShoTime to hit in Detroit (Monday) if he in fact pitches (on Wednesday), which has yet to be confirmed, it's a great opportunity for Ohtani to get some work at the plate. Still, with the attention he now draws, hopefully it will continue to provide opportunities for his Angels teammates.