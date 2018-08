Angels vs. Indians The 411

The Angels continue their nine-game road trip with a stop in Cleveland, Ohio. The Halos are set to square off against the Cleveland Indians for a three-game series this weekend. The Halos and Indians first met in Anaheim back in April with the Angels winning two out of three games in front of their home crowd. That series back in April also featured a big-time home run for Shohei Ohtani. While the Halos found succes at home against the Indians, playing on the road brings out bigger challenges. After winning four straight in late July, the Angels have found themselves in a bit of a slump. Riding a current four-game losing streak, the Halos are looking for a bounce back week against the Indians. At the top of the AL Central division, the Indians (59-48) will give the Angels a run for their money with their All-Star filled roster. Mike Trout is currently dealing with a wrist injury after landing on it awkwardly following a slide into third base. After suffering the injury Tuesday against the Rays, Trout is still day-to-day and is set to return soon if all goes well. For the Angels (54-56) every game is important at this point in the season. If Mike Trout returns from injury and the Halos can rally behind their offense then the Angels will put themselves in a spot to get the series win and continue their AL Wildcard push.