Angels vs. White Sox: The 411

Well, at least #ShoTime can still hit! The Angels are a month away from the end of the 2018 season, which has seen a few ups, and many downs. Shohei Ohtani can't pitch anymore, but he can still hit home runs. Mike Trout is banged up, but can still draw a crowd. And onto Chicago for a 3-game set vs. the White Sox, who, at 56-84, trail the Indians by 23 1/2 games in the AL Central. The Angels sit at 68-72, 19 games behind Houston in the AL West.