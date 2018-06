Angels vs. Red Sox: The 411

After a quick stop in Kansas City to play a make-up game against the Royals, the Angels now face the challenge of a nine-game road stretch. The first stop for the Halos is Boston where they will play a threegame series against the Red Sox. The Red Sox (52-27) are tied at the top of the American League East with the New York Yankees while the Angels (41-38) sit in a tie for third place in the AL West. The Angels have an opportunity on their hands to shine on the East Coast. If the Halos' bats catch fire in Boston then the ball club will have a chance to build a nice winning streak against a top team in the MLB.