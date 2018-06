Angels vs. Diamondbacks: The One to Watch

In this series edition of 'The One to Watch' we'll focus on the return and impact of Andrelton Simmons. Simmons returned to the ball park after rolling his ankle ahead of the Rangers series. With a healthy Simmons on the field, the Angels have a chance to stop the Dbacks in Anaheim. With injuries being the achilles heel of the roster, getting Simmons back is a major boost. If Simmons' ankle holds up and continues to make gold glove worhty plays on defense then the Angels have a chance to shine in this series. Another bright spot in the Angels line up is Chris Young. Young's bat is on fire as of late with two home runs in the series against Oakland. Along with an elite athlete in Mike Trout, Simmons and Young have the potential to guide the Angels to victory in this series.