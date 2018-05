Assist Machine

As the saying goes, an assist is as good as a goal, and Getzlaf is the KING of the assists. Since making his NHL debut in 2005, Getzlaf has led the Ducks in assists seven times, including a tallying a franchise-record 66 during the 2008-09 season. He holds the Ducks record for most assists in franchise history (628) and has only gotten better with age, leading the NHL in assists per game this season (0.89).