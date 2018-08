UCLA vs. Cincinnati: The Facts

1) UCLA went 6-0 while playing in the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season. The last time the Bruins had registered a perfect mark at home was in 2005 (6-0). Perfection in the Rose Bowl was also achieved in the 1987 (6-0) and 1985 seasons (5-0, including Rose Bowl game win).

2) The Bruins own a September record of 14-4 over the past five seasons -- 2017 (3-2), 2016 (2-2), 2015 (4-0), 2014 (3-0), 2013 (2-0).

3) Kelly is 2-2 in his collegiate career in season openers, including a 72-0 win against New Mexico in 2010 and loses to Boise State (2009) and LSU (2011).