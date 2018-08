USC vs. UNLV: The Facts

1) USC has won its last 16 home games, its longest streak since 21 in a row from 2001-2004, good enough for the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation (Alabama, 19)

2) USC's record in season openeers is 92-24-8, with 36 shutout victories. In season openers at home, the Trojans are 64-16-7.

3) USC and UNLV have played once before in 1997 when the Trojans rallied from a 21-14 fourth quarter deficit to win 35-21