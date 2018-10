Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris has been on the cusp of a breakout year, and the 2018-2019 season might be it. From being lauded for his work ethic to people seeing star-potential, Harris is at least a player to keep an eye on, even if just to see his gradual improvement. He finished last season with a career-best in points (18.6), as well as improving his long-range shot. As to whether he will take off and be the star of the team, that remains to be seen.