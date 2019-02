Matt Harvey, Right-handed Starter

When the Angels inked the former Cy Young finalist to a one-year, $11 million deal in December, the franchise saw the potential to bring Harvey back to his early New York Met self. Heading into his seventh season in the Bigs, Harvey has been digressing over his previous three years. The 6-foot-4 Conneticut native was one of the game's best at the onset of his career, posting a 2.53 ERA and 449 strikeouts over 427 innings as a starter his first three seasons; however, things went downhill starting in 2016. Over the past three years, he has compiled a 5.39 ERA and just 274 Ks over 340 1/3 innings of work. That said, things started looking up for Harvey mid-way through the 2018 campaign when the Mets dealt him to the Cincinnati Reds. In 24 starts for the Reds, Harvey mustered a 4.50 ERA and 111 strikeouts. If Harvey can continue the turnaround he put together in Cincinnati as a Halo, the Angels could very well have found a new key cog in the starting rotation. Worth noting: Harvey was originally drafted by the Angels in the 3rd round of the 2007 MLB Draft, but elected to go to college at the University of North Carolina.