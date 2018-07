Washington: Jojo McIntosh

High School:Chaminade

Position: Defensive back

Year: Senior

Note: Started all 13 games at safety in 2017, named All-Pac-12 Second Team performer.

McIntosh on relationship with other Division One athletes:

"We talk about our experiences at our schools, we talk about some of the games, us playing against eachother."

"We can be cool with eachother, we play on different teams but we are all doing the same thing, playing D1 athletics, chasing the same dream."

McIntosh talked about everything from getting into a career in law after football to moving from California to Washington.

"I grew up in LA, California itself is just different from Seattle. It's rainning in Seattle all the time and it's always hot [in LA]. But Seattle is beautiful in the summers."

