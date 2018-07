With the 34th annual Home Run Derby set for Monday July 16, let's take a look at Angles players who took home first place on one of baseball's biggest nights. Since the Home Run Derby started in 1985, three Angels players have won the event. Three wins for Angels players puts the franchise in a tie for second place for most wins by team. The Yankees currently hold most wins by team with four. Now get ready for a blast from the past and relive some Halos sluggers big-time moments.