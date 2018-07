Angels vs. Astros: The 411

Let's get back to the show!

After a quick break in the action, the Angels look to hit the ground running in the second half of the season. With the All-Star break just ending, the Angels got some much needed time off in order to rest and recover. To get things going after the break, the Angels have a huge test in front of them. The Halos will square up against the Houston Astros for a huge divisional matchup. Mike Trout shined once again in the All-Star game hitting a home run in the third inning. If Trout can continue to hit against big time pitchers then the Halos will be set to add some Wins to their record this series. The Astros (64-35) sit at the top of the AL West and are considered to be one of baseball's best teams as of now. The Angels (49-48) have a serious chance to improve their record and climb up in the standings with a huge series this weekend. Friday's game will feature Tyler Skaggs who is having himself an All-Star caliber year. The Astros will feature Dallas Keuchel setting the stage for a battle against two elite south paws.