Croatia

How they got here: 2-0 over Nigeria, 3-0 over Argentina, 2-1 over Iceland, 1-1 over Denmark in PKs (Round of 16), 2-2 over Russia in PKs (Quarterfinals)

Top goal scorer: Luka Modric (2)

FIFA World Ranking prior to World Cup (June 7): 20

Next match: Wednesday, July 11 vs. England 11:00a.