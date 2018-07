Trout tortures Sox pitchers

Mike Trout has been limited in his at-bats because of an increased amount of walks, but he didn't let that stop him Wednesday. Trout knocked his 27th of the year in the first inning before going the other way down the right field line in the 6th.

Trout joins Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig as the only players to total 6+ BB, 3+ SB and 2+ HR in one series, per Stats by Stats