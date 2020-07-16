Shannon Sharpe: Patrick Mahomes addressing perceptions on his race shows maturity
Video Details
In a recent interview with G-Q, Patrick Mahomes said he is proud of his Black heritage, despite what some say online. He said "I've seen how people, on Twitter, have tweeted and said, 'Oh, you're not full Black.' But I've always just had the confidence and believed in who I am. And I've known that I'm Black. And I'm proud to be Black. And I'm proud to have a white mom too. I'm just proud of who I am.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Mahomes is showing maturity for addressing the perceptions.
