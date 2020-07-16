Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the ‘beginning of the end’ for Dak in Dallas
After yesterday’s deadline passed without Dak and the Cowboys agreeing on a long-term deal, his older brother Tad Prescott tweeted, “there is a reason I was never a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up or before they drafted Dak and after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.” And according to Jane Slater, Dak wanted to get a deal done at the last minute, but it was just too late and they ran out of time. The new contract would have reportedly paid Dak between 33 and 35 million annually with 110 million guaranteed. Hear why Skip Bayless is disappointed that the two sides could not come to an agreement.
