Skip Bayless reacts to Jimmy Butler making his own statement by requesting a blank jersey in Orlando
Jimmy Butler has decided he will not have his name or any social justice message on the back of his jersey when the season restarts. Butler wants his jersey to remain blank as his own statement that it would represent who he would be if he was not a basketball player. Skip discusses his thoughts on silencing players' personal expression.
