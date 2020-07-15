Video Details

At the beginning of the 2019 season, Jerry Jones said that a new deal with Dak Prescott was nearly done. Since then, there has reportedly been very little progress between the two sides, and we are now only hours away from the deadline for Dak to sign a long-term deal. Cowboys' insider Clarence Hill joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss if a deal can be made between Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott.