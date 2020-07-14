Skip Bayless: It’s a bigger miss for Cowboys to overpay Dak rather than keep him on a franchise tag

Video Details

Of a poll of anonymous sports agents done by The Athletic, two said that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ inability to get a long-term deal done has been the most surprising event this off season. One agent went so far as to call it a quote, “big miss for Dallas.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes its a bigger miss to overpay Dak rather than keeping him on the franchise tag.

