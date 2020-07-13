Video Details

The latest reports out of Dallas are that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are not close to getting a long-term deal done. Former Pro Bowl defensive back DeAngelo Hall said he believes Dak is on the same level as Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff. And since those quarterbacks are all in the low 30s, Hall said Dak would be quote “extremely happy” if he ended up getting 35 million a year. Hear why Skip Bayless is hoping that this week's deadline will resolve the contract negotiations with Dak & Jerry Jones.