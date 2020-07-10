Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is the NFL’s true GOAT, not Jerry Rice
Jerry Rice, the consensus greatest receiver in NFL history, is not as all-time great as Tom Brady according to Skip Bayless. Based on the circumstances each of them faced in their careers and the trophies they have on their shelf, Skip said Brady is the greatest of all time.
