Shannon Sharpe: JJ Redick hit the nail on the head, racism was involved in LeBron & KD’s free agency moves
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- JJ Redick
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
LeBron James and Kevin Durant have both received plenty of criticism for their decisions in free agency. LeBron for 'The Decision' when Cleveland for Miami, and Durant when he left the Thunder for the Warriors. JJ Redick said he believes the root of most of the criticism stems from racism. Redick said quote, “I think an underlying reason for the reaction to Kevin and LeBron making those decisions, is because people were uncomfortable with powerful black men making a decision for themselves. I really believe that." Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes JJ Redick hit the nail on the head.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.