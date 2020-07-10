Shannon Sharpe on Zion’s alleged pre-Duke payment: ‘I’m mad he only got $400K’

Video Details

According to a court filing, Zion Williamson’s stepfather solicited and received a $400,000 payment from a marketing agent prior to playing at Duke. Zion’s lawyer said the court filing is false. Shannon Sharpe said the only thing Zion did wrong was not get more money.

More Videos »