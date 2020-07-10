Shannon Sharpe on Zion’s alleged pre-Duke payment: ‘I’m mad he only got $400K’
Video Details
According to a court filing, Zion Williamson’s stepfather solicited and received a $400,000 payment from a marketing agent prior to playing at Duke. Zion’s lawyer said the court filing is false. Shannon Sharpe said the only thing Zion did wrong was not get more money.
