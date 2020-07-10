Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the same running back he used to be
Video Details
- Christian McCaffrey
- Christian McCaffrey
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- Saquon Barkley
- Saquon Barkley
- Undisputed
-
In ESPN’s latest positional rankings, Ezekiel Elliott came in as the 3rd running back overall behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. One anonymous offensive coach though, who ranked Zeke 11th, said the running back had quote, “very few breakout runs, doesn't look as strong anymore. Feels like he's about 60 to 70 percent of what he was." Zeke responded on twitter saying whoever said that was quote, “faded.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes Zeke is no longer the same running back he used to be.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.