In ESPN’s latest positional rankings, Ezekiel Elliott came in as the 3rd running back overall behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. One anonymous offensive coach though, who ranked Zeke 11th, said the running back had quote, “very few breakout runs, doesn't look as strong anymore. Feels like he's about 60 to 70 percent of what he was." Zeke responded on twitter saying whoever said that was quote, “faded.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes Zeke is no longer the same running back he used to be.