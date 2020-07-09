Skip Bayless reacts to Aaron Rodgers being ranked No. 3 QB: ‘Is this a joke?’

In a recent league poll/ranking, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was listed as the No. 3 signal caller in the NFL. Skip Bayless was moved to laughter because he doesn’t think Rodgers is anywhere close to the third-best QB in the league right now.

