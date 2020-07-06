Video Details

An NBA rumor has made the rounds of late, linking Gregg Popovich to the Nets. GM Sean Marks responded to these rumors saying quote: “Pop has a job. So I will say that. And, obviously, we all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach—and to be quite frank, an even better leader.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Gregg Popovich would not be a good fit to coach to the Nets.