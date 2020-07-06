Skip Bayless: Cam and the Patriots will miss the playoffs, and it will be Bill Belichick’s fault
Video Details
After signing former MVP Cam Newton, New England became just the 6th team in NFL history to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season. And here’s some good news for Patriots fans: all five of the previous teams went on to make the following postseason. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Patriots will miss the playoffs due to Bill Belichick.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.