The NBA gave players a one hundred and thirteen page manual explaining all of the rules and safety protocols in the Orlando bubble. But DeMar DeRozan called the volume and specifics of the rules quote “frustrating” and “overwhelming.” Meanwhile, Damian Lillard said he isn't confident that all the rules will even be followed. Hear why Skip Bayless believes NBA players will have to learn to trust each other if they want to have a successful postseason.