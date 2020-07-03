Skip Bayless: Patriots got away with paying Cam the bare minimum, it’s ‘profoundly sad’
Cam Newton has earned over 120 million during his nine year career, not including endorsement money. So his one-year, 1.75 million deal with the Patriots raised a few eyebrows. But Cam took to Instagram yesterday to explain why he would agree to a minimum deal. He said quote: “It’s not a lot of things money cannot buy. But amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those! This is not about money for me, it’s about respect.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Patriots got away with paying Cam Newton the bare minimum.
