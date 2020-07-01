Skip Bayless is dumbfounded by Randy Moss’ comment that Cam is more fun than Brady
NFL great Randy Moss has said he believes the New England Patriots' offense will have more fun now that Cam Newton will be leading them at the quarterback position. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why he doesn't see how Randy could think Cam would be more fun than the all time GOAT Tom Brady. Hear why he thinks Moss is mistaken.
