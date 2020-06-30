Skip Bayless: Dak signing the franchise tag suggests he was losing the negotiation with Cowboys

Last Monday Dak Prescott ended his holdout by officially signing his exclusive franchise tag. He will earn just over 31 million dollars in 2020 and is now expected to participate in training camp. The Cowboys and Dak still have until July 15th to get a long-term deal done. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that by Dak was losing the negotiation.

